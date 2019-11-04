Technavio has been monitoring the global aviation battery market since 2018 and the market is poised to grow by USD 148.12 million during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

The market is driven by the increasing demand for air transportation. In addition, the emergence of electric aircraft is anticipated to boost the growth of the aviation battery market.

Factors such as rapid globalization and the increase in passenger and cargo movement have led to the rise in demand for air transportation. In addition, the expanding purchasing power of people across the world, especially from developing countries has significantly increased the demand for aircraft. Thus, the rising number of aircraft will boost the demand for aviation batteries during the forecast period.

Major Five Aviation Battery Companies:

Concorde Battery Corp.

Concorde Battery Corp. offers a wide range of aviation batteries for aircraft. AGM battery is one of the key offerings of the company.

EaglePicher Technologies LLC

EaglePicher Technologies LLC provides technologically advanced aviation batteries with unmatched power and energy delivery performance.

GS Yuasa Corp.

GS Yuasa Corp. owns and operates its business across various segments such as Automotive batteries (Japan), Automotive batteries (Overseas), Industrial batteries and power supplies, Automotive lithium-ion batteries, and Others. The company manufactures Li-ion batteries for aircraft applications.

Kokam Co. Ltd.

Kokam Co. Ltd. provides Li-ion battery solutions for manned aerial vehicles and UAVs. Kokam Aviation/UAV Battery Pack is one of the key offerings of the company.

Saft Groupe SA

Saft Groupe SA owns and operates its business across various segments such as Transportation, Telecom Grid, Civil Electronics, Space Defense, and Industrial Standby. The company offers a wide range of aviation batteries. ULM Ni-Cd battery is one of its key offerings.

Aviation Battery Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Nickel-based batteries

Lithium-based batteries

Lead-based batteries

Aviation Battery Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Americas

APAC

Europe

MEA

