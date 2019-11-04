Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 04.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien
Der News-Kracher am Montag! Uncle Sam zeigt uns hochgradiges Edelmetall!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
04.11.2019 | 14:28
(44 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire

London, November 4


BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc
LEI - 54930040ALEAVPMMDC31


Portfolio Holdings

A full disclosure of portfolio investments for BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc as at 30 September 2019 has been made available on the Company's website at the link listed below:

https://www.blackrock.com/uk/individual/literature/policies/comit-portfolio-disclosure.pdf


Sarah Beynsberger
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Secretary

Tel: 020 7743 2639

4 November 2019



© 2019 PR Newswire