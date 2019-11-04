

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sysco Corp. (SYY) reported a profit for its first quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $453.78 million, or $0.87 per share. This compares with $431.04 million, or $0.81 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Sysco Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $510.27 million or $0.98 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.97 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.5% to $15.30 billion from $15.22 billion last year.



Sysco Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $510.27 Mln. vs. $479.22 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.98 vs. $0.91 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.97 -Revenue (Q1): $15.30 Bln vs. $15.22 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX