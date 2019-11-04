Anglo African Agriculture PLC - FCA Approves Registration Document

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO DISTRIBUTE THIS ANNOUNCEMENT

4 November 2019

Anglo African Agriculture PLC

Financial Conduct Authority Approves Registration Document

As announced on 9 June 2019, AAA signed conditional share purchase agreements to acquire the entire issued share capital of Comarco Group, a Kenyan port and marine logistics group (the "Proposed Acquisition"). The Proposed Acquisition is conditional, inter alia, the completion of a Fundraising and Vendor Placing of approximately $22m, the publication of a Share Registration Document (SRD) and Prospectus, shareholder approval in general meeting and Admission of the enlarged share capital to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (the "Re-Admission").



The Company announces that a Registration Document relating to the Company received approval from the UK Financial Conduct Authority and has been published on the Company's website at www.aaaplc.com. Following approval, a copy has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

Copies of the Registration Document will also be available for inspection during usual business hours on any weekday (Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays excepted) at the Company offices, 15-17 Eldon Street, London EC2M 7LD.

A copy of this announcement will also be available online at www.aaaplc.com.

For further information, please contact the following:

Comarco Group

Simon Phillips (Chief Executive)

Charlie Pettifer

+27 (0)82 6191 081

+44 (0)77 8811 4411 VSA Capital Limited(Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker) +44 (0)20 3005 5000 Andrew Monk (Corporate Broking)

Andrew Raca (Corporate Finance)

