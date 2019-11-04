Plaza Premium Group Invested USD 55 Million to Open 15 New Locations Taking Global Airport Hospitality to the Next Level

Addition of Plaza Premium First, Plaza Premium Lounge, Aerotel and Allways plus Service Enhancement across 11 international airports

HONG KONG, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The pioneer and world leader in airport hospitality services Plaza Premium Group is set to expand its global footprint and enhance products across 11 international airports - Beijing Daxing International Airport in China; Dallas Fort Worth International Airport and Denver International Airport in US; Dubai International Airport in UAE; Heathrow in UK; Jakarta Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Indonesia; Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Malaysia; Singapore Changi Airport; Sydney Airport in Australia; Toronto Pearson International Airport in Canada; and Hong Kong International Airport in its home town.

"Year 2019 and 2020 mark a big leap forward for Plaza Premium Group and we are committed to serve over 16 million travellers by the end of 2020, a 10% increase compared to where we are now. In addition to expanding in US, China and Indonesia as part of our USD100 million investment in coming years, we continue to strengthen our leading position in the existing markets by creating a holistic departure, transit and arrival experience," shares Song Hoi-see, Founder and CEO of Plaza Premium Group. "Our businesses have been going strength to strength thanks to our airport, airline and corporate partners, and our valued guests. Not the least, our heartfelt gratitude to a team of dedicated and passionate 'Plaza' family for making successes around the world."

The Group's leading brand Plaza Premium Lounge will see establishment at Dubai International Airport opening December 2019 to span across 1,260 square metres, the largest independent pay-per-use lounge at the airport's Terminal 3. Scheduled to fully operate in the 2nd quarter of 2020, a mega lounge will open in Toronto Pearson International Airport International Departures occupying nearly 1,200 square metres as the largest independent pay-per-use lounge in Canada. Plaza Premium Lounge will be unveiled in Australia in the 1st quarter of 2020 at Sydney Airport Terminal 1 while the brand will debut in US in 2020 with domestic lounge and international lounge at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport and international lounge at Denver International Airport. A nearly 3,000-square-metre lounge space combining Plaza Premium First, Plaza Premium Lounge and Allways will be built in Jakarta Soekarno-Hatta International Airport to fully open in the 1st half of 2020. In its home town Hong Kong and the birthplace of Plaza Premium Lounge, the brand will appear at two new locations this December and January respectively, and be transformed with uplifted experiences incorporating specialty offers and express services under one roof to suit modern travellers' needs.

The development of its one-of-a-kind in-terminal airport hotel concept Aerotel has recently seen two strategic openings. Aerotel at Beijing Daxing International Airport represents the Group's largest property amongst its portfolio and the largest in-terminal airport hotel in China. Aerotel London Heathrow at Terminal 3 Arrivals complements the Group's award-winning Plaza Premium Lounge in Terminal 2, 3, 4 & 5 to serve departure, transit and arrival passengers. In the 3rd quarter of 2020, Aerotel will be launched in Sydney Airport as the only in-terminal airport hotel in Australia. To answer the increasing travellers' demand in Kuala Lumpur, Aerotel is added with a select service extension and shared shower facilities. The brand's inaugural location Aerotel Singapore is undergoing renovation of its outdoor swimming pool - the world's first outdoor pool at the airport - planned to open end of 2019 with enhanced services.

As the world's first airport meet and greet service available for all travellers, the Group is planning a thoughtful expansion to introduce Allways and the latest launch is at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, joining existing service points in Toronto, New Delhi, Macau, and porterage service in New York.

Launched in 1998, Plaza Premium Group will be operating in more than 175 locations across 47 international airports by 2020. For online reservations and more details, please visit respective brand websites:

About Plaza Premium Group

With a mission to Make Travel Better, Plaza Premium Group is the pioneer and industry leader in innovating global airport hospitality services and facilities in over 160 locations of 44 international airports across the world. Established in 1998 and headquartered in Hong Kong, the group comprises five core business segments - airport lounges Plaza Premium First and Plaza Premium Lounge; airport hotel and leisure service Aerotel and Refreshhh by Aerotel; airport meet & greet service Allways and a range of Airport Dining concepts. In addition to its own brands, Plaza Premium Group provides airport hospitality solutions to leading airlines, alliances and corporates around the world, including but not limited to Cathay Pacific Airways, Singapore Airlines, Lufthansa, China Eastern Airlines, China Southern Airlines, Star Alliance, SkyTeam, American Express and many more.

The group has won more than 60 accolades in the last five years, including "World's Best Independent Airport Lounge" for four consecutive years from 2016 to 2019 at the Skytrax World Airline Awards, the global benchmark of aviation excellence. In addition, the Group's Founder and CEO Song Hoi-see was named Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of The Year and Master Entrepreneur of The Year 2018 Malaysia.

Plaza Premium Group is the world's market leader of airport hospitality solutions with industry expertise and global reach, currently employing over 5,000 staff and serving more than 15 million global passengers annually. By continuously innovating and striving to surpass travellers' expectations of airport experiences, the group is growing exponentially across major international airports globally.

