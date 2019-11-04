The Korean Ministry of Defense has said the huge project will not interfere with the flight operations of U.S. forces stationed in a base near Saemangeum, an estuarine tidal flat on the coast of the Yellow Sea where the plant would be deployed.The South Korean Ministry of Defense has confirmed the 2.1 GW floating solar plant the government is planning to build near the Saemangeum tidal flat, on the coast of the Yellow Sea, will not affect flight operations at a nearby U.S. forces base. Defense Ministry spokesman Choi Hyun-soo told a public hearing development of the project had not been challenged ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...