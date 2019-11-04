

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple, Inc. launched its original video subscription service Apple TV+ on the Apple TV app, accessible by subscribers across Apple devices such as iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch and Mac as well as on the web at tv.apple.com.



It will also be available on the Apple TV app on all 2018, 2019 and newer Samsung smart TVs and select Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices.



The technology giant said Apple TV+ subscribers can watch Apple Originals ad-free and on demand, both online and offline, on the Apple TV app.



The service is available in more than 100 countries and regions, and will feature new, exclusive original shows, movies and documentaries from the most imaginative current storytellers.



Apple original shows initially featuring on Apple TV+ include all episodes of 'Dickinson,' as well as kids and family shows 'Helpsters,' 'Snoopy in Space' and 'Ghostwriter.' It will also debut the first three episodes 'The Morning Show,' 'See' and 'For All Mankind,' with the release of a new episode weekly every Friday. It will also reportedly feature Steven Spielberg's 'Amazing Stories.'



The new Apple Originals debuting in the coming months include series 'Servant' from November 28, 'Truth Be Told' from December 6 and 'Little America,' and movies 'Hala' and 'The Banker.'



Customers can also enjoy the documentary film 'The Elephant Queen,' as well as the first installment of 'Oprah's Book Club,' featuring Oprah Winfrey. They can also enjoy a documentary series about extravagant houses called 'Home', among others.



The Apple TV+ originals will stream to worldwide subscribers subtitled and/or dubbed in nearly 40 languages, including subtitles for the Deaf and Hard-of-Hearing (SDH) or closed captions.



Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial for new subscribers. Every purchaser of a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch or Mac starting September 10, 2019 will receive one year of Apple TV+ for free.



Further, students around the world who subscribe to the Apple Music student plan can also enjoy Apple TV+ for free on the Apple TV app or at tv.apple.com.



One Apple TV+ subscription can be shared by up to six family members under Family Sharing and watch using their own Apple ID and password on their own devices.



However, customers must update to iOS 12.3 or later, tvOS 12.3 or later and macOS Catalina to subscribe to the service.



The Apple TV app will also come to LG, Sony and VIZIO platforms in the future. Customers with eligible Sony smart TVs will be able to enjoy AirPlay 2 support later this year. AirPlay 2-enabled Samsung, LG and VIZIO smart TVs can play Apple Originals from the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, iPod touch or Mac directly to their smart TVs.



The company had earlier introduced Apple News+, a new subscription service that brings together over 300 magazines, newspapers and digital publishers, in the US for $9.99 a month.



The streaming service industry is currently ruled by Netflix Inc. and Amazon.com Inc., while Walt Disney Co., AT&T Inc. and Comcast Corp.'s NBCUniversal are planning to soon enter the streaming service.



The monthly charge for Netflix and Amazon Prime is around $8.99. Disney+, which plans to launch its service in November, is likely to charge $6.99.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX