Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 04.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien
Der News-Kracher am Montag! Uncle Sam zeigt uns hochgradiges Edelmetall!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 859121 ISIN: US8718291078 Ticker-Symbol: SYY 
Tradegate
04.11.19
14:11 Uhr
71,50 Euro
-1,53
-2,10 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
SYSCO CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SYSCO CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
72,25
72,74
14:35
72,17
72,81
14:35
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SYSCO
SYSCO CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SYSCO CORPORATION71,50-2,10 %