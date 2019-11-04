

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Department of Justice awarded more than $165 million to the North Carolina administration to support public safety efforts in the state.



The funding from the Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS), Office of Justice Programs (OJP), and Office on Violence Against Women (OVW) will support violent crime reduction, opioid andsubstance abuse reduction efforts, school safety, victim services, transitional housing for domestic violence victims, law enforcement activities, justice mental health, and juvenile justice,' the Department of Justice said in a press release.



Phil Keith, the Director of the Office of Community Oriented Policing Services, made the announcement in Raleigh in the presence of Governor Roy Cooper.



He said, 'This funding will secure schools and protect kids from crime and violence across the state, and help to combat the scourge of deadly drugs running rampant in our communities.'



The North Carolina Department of Public Safety received $2.9 million from the COPS Office for investigating illicit activities related to heroin distribution and methamphetamine trafficking.



The North Carolina Department of Public Instruction (DPI) was the only state-level agency to receive funding to improve school security through the 2019 COPS School Violence Prevention Program.



Additional school safety funding was provided to both the North Carolina SBI and DPI through OJP's Bureau of Justice Assistance for behavioral threat assessments and the enhancement of the North Carolina State School Safety Center.



