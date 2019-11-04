As of November 5, 2019, the following instrument issued by Danske Bank A/S listed on STO Structured Products will change short name and trading code. ISIN Market Segment New Short Name New Trading Code ------------------------------------------------------------------------ SE0012674737 STO Structured Products DANSKE SIF 2081 DANSKE_SIF_2081 ------------------------------------------------------------------------ For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance Stockholm on telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB