Tech Central Inc: TCHC Begins Selling CBD For Pets

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2019 / Tech Central (OTC PINK:TCHC) ("TCHC") today announced that Better Mind CBD has received the first orders for it's Pets CBD Line tied to it's retail partnership with Mountain High Products.

Company president Joseph Lewis stated, "We're pleased to announce we've received our first order for our Pets line from Mountain High Products Inc. Terms include the distribution of our Better Mind CBD Pets Line at several retail outlets in Nevada and Southern California as well as online."

About Tech Central

Tech Central is transitioning into the cannabis sector using its APP, Media and Web development background to launch its own line of original products called Better Mind CBD in addition to white label capabilities. Tech Central plans to integrate its already existing business of app development and content development into the CBD company to provide white label clients with a one stop shop for creating their own CBD brand.

About Mountain High Products

Mountain High Products is in the business of marketing and distributing natural products including CBD to retail outlets in the Southwest Region of the United States.

