Visiongain Publishes Global Paralleling Switchgear Market 2019-2029 Report

Market Definition:

• Paralleling switchgear is a system designed according to the changing technologies in an engine generator design, monitoring systems and switchgear control. When the utility fails, the transfer switches signals the master of the outage, the master then communicates with the on-board controller to start up.

• Paralleling Switchgears offer advanced digital and reliable controls by separating and managing the control of generators from load distribution control independently.

Market Overview and Trends

• In March 2018, Siemens announced it planned to acquire Massachusetts-based Russelectric which manufactures power control systems including automatic transfer switches and paralleling switchgear.

Market Dynamics:

Factors Influencing the Market Growth:

• Growth in Healthcare, Data Centers, and BFSI Sector

• Need for Reliable and Uninterrupted Power Supply

Factors Restraining the Market Growth:

• Cost Constraint

• Complexity in Control System

Market Segmentation 2019-2029:

Application

• Standby Market, 2019-2029

• Prime Market, 2019-2029

• Peak Shave Market, 2019-2029

Transition Type

• Open Transition Market, 2019-2029

• Closed Transition Market, 2019-2029

Voltage

• Medium Voltage Market, 2019-2029

• Low Voltage Market, 2019-2029

End User

• Commercial Market, 2019-2029

• Industrial Market, 2019-2029

Geographic breakdown

Focused regional forecasts and analysis explore the future opportunities:

• North America Market, 2019-2029

• Latin America Market, 2019-2029

• Europe Market, 2019-2029

• Asia-Pacific Market, 2019-2029

• Middle East and Africa Market, 2019-2029

Competitive Analysis:

• Companies are actively engaged in different developmental strategies such as acquisition and mergers in order to improve and increase their foothold in the global Paralleling Switchgear market.

Companies covered in the report include:

Advanced Power Technologies

Caterpillar

Cummins

Enercon Engineering

GE

Industrial Electric Mfg

Kohler

Pioneer Power Solutions (Pioneer Critical Power)

Regal Beloit Corporation (Thomson Power Systems)

Rolls-Royce (MTU Onsite Energy)

Russelectric

Schneider Electric (Asco Power Technologies)

