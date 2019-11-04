Interest in CBD Continues to Grow as Governments Reverse Regulatory Course

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cannabidiol or CBD has become the latest wellness craze among consumers. According to Hemp Industry Daily, citing a study conducted by health scientists from the University of California, San Diego, Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore and the University of York in the United Kingdom, it was uncovered that Google searches for CBD ramped up significantly in 2016. The study collected Google search data in the U.S. from 2004 to April 2019. From 2004 to 2014, CBD searches remained relatively consistent. However, in 2016 search volume began to increase drastically. And by 2017, Google searches for CBD had grown by 125.9%. Then in 2018, search volume grew by another 160.4% year-over-year. Now, the researchers are projecting the search volume to grow by 117.7% in 2019. Notably, Google searches for CBD were on par with yoga and e-cigarettes, but had seven times more clicks than acupuncture, five times higher than apple cider vinegar, and three times more than mediation. Moreover, CBD searches outnumbered searches for vaccination, exercise, marijuana, and veganism. In particular, CBD searches accelerated in 2018 because CBD was experiencing major legalization movements scattered throughout the world. Specifically, the U.S. passed the Farm Bill in late 2018, which legalized the commercialization of hemp-derived CBD products. Meanwhile, a number of countries were also moving towards legalizing CBD for medical applications. Overall, however, the passage of the U.S. Farm Bill sparked interest from millions of consumers nationwide because it was the first time the federal government legalized a derivative of cannabis since it became illegal in 1937. Nevertheless, it is important to remember that the CBD industry is still in its infancy stage due, in large part, to the lack of information. Nevertheless, researchers are continuing to progress through clinical trials to more fully understand the efficacy of CBD. And as a result, the global hemp market is projected to grow by 23.1% during the forecast period between 2019 and 2025, according to data compiled by QYR Consulting. Newleaf Brands Inc. (OTC: NLBIF) (CSE: NLB), KushCo Holdings, Inc. (OTC: KSHB), Harvest Health & Recreation, Inc. (OTC: HRVSF) (CSE: HARV), The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc. (OTC: SPRWF) (TSX: FIRE), MariMed Inc. (OTC: MRMD)

While the CBD market is still relatively new in most regions, it has already experienced dramatic innovations over the past few years. Originally, CBD products were predominantly sold as flower. However, entrepreneurs began to develop new methods of consumption. Consequently, CBD-based products such as concentrates, extracts, edibles, beverages, and tinctures became explosively popular. To note, CBD became popular because researchers discovered that it offers a number of therapeutic benefits. For instance, researchers noted that CBD can alleviate minor medical conditions such as headaches or soreness. Furthermore, extensive studies discovered that CBD can effectively suppress symptoms associated with severe conditions such as cancer, epilepsy, Alzheimer's, and chronic pain. However, its popularity is primarily attributable to CBD-based oils because they are nutrient-rich and emerging scientific research has mentioned that CBD provides consumers with protein, fiber, as well as essential fatty acids. Notably, full-spectrum CBD oils also contain all 20 amino acids, including the nine essential amino acids that the human body processes on its own. It is also believed that full-spectrum oils are an ideal source of Omega 3 and Omega 6 as well as vitamin A, C, E, and B complex. "It wasn't that long ago that we were talking about reefer madness and harms associated with cannabis," Timothy Caulfield, a health industry expert in Ontario, told Gizmodo. "But within a relatively short amount of time, CBD has become a mainstay of this multi-trillion-dollar wellness industry and its benefits are assumed, its efficacy is assumed-it's embraced this health halo."

Newleaf Brands Inc. (OTC: NLBIF) (CSE: NLB) is also listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the ticker (CSE: NLB). Today, the Company announced, "the launch of three new flavor profiles for its disposable vape pens and 510 thread refill cartridges.

Matthew Mograbi, US National Sales Manager of Eybna Inc. commented, 'We have always enjoyed working with the Kured brand. Benjamin and his team run a great operation. We are excited to grow with them on this upcoming expansion.'

The new profiles consist of three crafted flavors, available in mango, tangerine and Charlotte's Web. Each flavor has its own colored packaging expressing the product's taste and feel. In addition to the new profile offerings, Kured will donate a portion of the proceeds from the sale of the Charlotte's Web profile to select charities that directly benefit veterans all over the United States.

'Our current three oil flavor profiles have been a big hit in the CBD vape industry, I honestly couldn't have asked for a better terpene partner than Eybna. Eybna terpenes are by far the best in the world, and I cannot wait to see the reaction to the new oil offerings. The mango profile is my new favorite,' said Benjamin Martch, CEO of Kured and CMO of NewLeaf Brands.

ABOUT NewLeaf Brands: NewLeaf Brands, Inc. is an innovative Cannabidiol ("CBD") lifestyle Company. Through the Company's wholly-owned subsidiaries We are Kured, LLC, Drink Fresh Water, LLC, ReLyfe Brand, LLC and TeaLief Brand, LLC the Company's main business activities encompass the development, marketing, and distribution of CBD products (including vaporizer pens/cartridges, hot/cold tea, softgel capsules and beverages) throughout North America, South America, and Europe. In addition, NewLeaf Brands, Inc. has extensive retail and cultivation land investments in Oregon, USA."

For our latest "Buzz on the Street" Show featuring Newleaf Brands Inc. recent corporate news, please head over to: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qrZqVwH9ahw

KushCo Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: KSHB) is the premier producer of ancillary products and services to the cannabis and hemp industries. KushCo Holdings, Inc. recently announced that it had partnered with C.A. Fortune, a leading full-service national consumer products sales and marketing agency focused on lifestyle brand partnerships, to provide viable CBD companies access to large scale, conventional retail channels. The groundbreaking partnership will be the first large scale go-to-market operation focused on helping compliant CBD brands achieve mass distribution across legal markets in the U.S. The combination of KushCo's extensive network of brands and specific hemp industry knowledge paired together with C.A. Fortune's industry-leading reach into all retail channels, will offer KushCo clients an additional avenue to activate their CBD products. "One of the challenges of building a national CBD brand is obtaining mass distribution into mainstream retailers across the U.S. and this partnership immediately upgrades the go-to-market plans for CBD brands," said Jason Vegotsky, Chief Revenue Officer and President of KushCo Holdings. "There is no better time to be a part of the KushCo ecosystem. In addition to our unrivaled ancillary product offerings, we are now expanding into value added services, none greater than this partnership, which puts our client's brands in position to dominate mainstream retail."

Harvest Health & Recreation, Inc. (OTCQX: HRVSF) (CSE: HARV), headquartered in Tempe, Arizona, is a multi-state cannabis operator (MSO) and vertically-integrated cannabis company. Harvest Health & Recreation, Inc. recently announced the opening of Harvest of Chandler, the eleventh Harvest-affiliated dispensary in Arizona. In its eight years of operation, Harvest has established itself as a leader in the cannabis industry with best-in-class operational standards and products, in addition to expert teams that are passionate about educating the public about the goodness of cannabis. Harvest is dedicated to driving better patient access and bettering the communities of its flagship state of Arizona. "Harvest has become the leading, trusted cannabis source for patients and customers across Arizona, and we are proud to increase access to high-quality products and services for the Chandler community," said Harvest Chief Executive Officer Steve White. "With this opening, we are thrilled to continue our expansion in this growing market and broaden access of medicinal cannabis and resources for patients."

The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc. (OTCQX: SPRWF) (TSX: FIRE), is a global diversified portfolio of distinct cannabis companies, products and brands. The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc. recently announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement under which Supreme Cannabis will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of privately-held Truverra Inc., to be effected by way of a three-cornered amalgamation between Truverra, Supreme Cannabis and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Supreme Cannabis. The Transaction is valued at 14.7 million common shares of Supreme Cannabis, giving the Transaction an approximate dollar value of CAD 20,000,000 as of the Company's closing price on July 16th, 2019. "The recent introduction of Health Canada's amended cannabis regulations creates a distinct opportunity for Supreme Cannabis to establish a leading position in the cannabis extracts markets. With the acquisition of Truverra, we secure a Toronto-based facility equipped to extract our high-quality inputs for concentrates and vaping liquids in the near-term," said Navdeep Dhaliwal, Chief Executive Officer of Supreme Cannabis. "Truverra's operations also provide an additional entry point into Europe's CBD wellness market, where Truverra Europe has successfully launched multiple CBD products in various jurisdictions. Truverra's Canadian and European operations are managed by a senior leadership team with a wealth of experience manufacturing and launching products in highly-regulated industries such as life sciences and pharmaceuticals."

MariMed Inc. (OTCQX: MRMD), a multi-state cannabis operator, is dedicated to improving the health and wellness of people through the use of cannabinoids and cannabis products. MariMed Inc. recently signed a definitive agreement to license its market leading brands and products, Betty's Eddies and Kalm Fusion, to Tropizen of Puerto Rico. Additionally, MariMed will become a licensee to manufacture and distribute Tropizen's unique tropical products, Pique hot sauce and Real Fruit Gummies in the six states that MariMed serves in the US. The companies are in final review of production requirements to set launch dates for each product by territory. "MariMed's Product Division intends to expand its distribution of its cannabis brands to all legal states," stated Bob Fireman, MariMed Chief Executive Officer. "This new territory expansion is the next step in executing our strategy to focus on branded products that deliver real benefits to patients and consumers combined with thoughtful ingredients and great flavors people can enjoy. We are very excited to deliver our leading brands to the patients in Puerto Rico and partner with such an excellent organization in Tropizen."

