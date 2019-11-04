Lookout Mobile Endpoint Security continuously monitors the health of a user's endpoint anytime it connects to Microsoft Office 365 and other Microsoft Intune-protected apps

Lookout, Inc, the leader in securing the post-perimeter world, has announced a new, strategic integration to secure bring-your-own-devices (BYOD) for Microsoft Office 365 users. Lookout Mobile Endpoint Security now supports Microsoft Intune app protection for unmanaged devices to enable organizations to continuously protect corporate data from compromise. This extends existing Lookout support for fully managed Intune devices to provide additional security for Intune protected apps on iOS and Android where the devices themselves are not managed.

BYOD is increasingly becoming more prevalent across all organizations as employees rely on personal devices for both work and personal use. In fact, according to a recent report, "Gartner predicts that 80% of worker tasks will take place on a mobile device by 2020.*"

"In the cloud-first, mobile-first and post-perimeter world, employees access corporate data from BYOD devices, leaving enterprises open to risk," said Marc Jaffan, Vice President of Business and Corporate Development at Lookout. "With Lookout Mobile Endpoint Security, enterprises are protected from the entire spectrum of mobile risk when users access Microsoft Office 365 or other Microsoft Intune-protected apps, no matter from what device or from where."

Brad Anderson, Corporate Vice President, Microsoft Corp. said, "This new capability builds on the leading mobile device management capabilities in Microsoft Intune, helping customers ensure that only healthy devices are able to access Intune-protected applications and corporate data. This integration is another step in our continuing partnership with Lookout to protect enterprises from mobile risks."

Microsoft Office 365 apps are widely used on personal devices in many organizations. Lookout continuously monitors device health, assigns a risk-level, and passes this information to Intune for policy consideration. Enriched with Lookout mobile threat intelligence, data in mobile apps is further protected by Intune app protection policies. If the device risk levels exceeds those set by the Intune admin, Lookout informs Intune, and Intune can then apply application protection policies, such as blocking access to corporate data, until the device is brought back into compliance. Admins can also use device risk-based evaluation on non-enrolled devices with Lookout to block any of the Intune-protected apps from opening until the user's device is brought back into compliance. If Lookout is not on the device, this new feature will allow a user to easily download and install Lookout for device compliance.

Lookout will be speaking at Microsoft Ignite 2019, which takes place in Orlando November 3rd to the 8th, highlighting a number of our integrations, including our support for device-risk based evaluation for Microsoft Intune protected apps on non-enrolled devices.

Lookout has a broad integration across Microsoft 365 solutions including Microsoft Azure Active Directory, Intune and Microsoft Defender ATP.

