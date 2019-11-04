Sessions will focus on building and managing large-scale, cloud-native systems

NS1, the leader in next generation DNS and application traffic management solutions, today announced that several leaders from its engineering team will be speaking on topics including database migration, advancing BGP protocol and chaos engineering, at the O'Reilly Velocity Conference on November 6-7 at CityCube Berlin in Berlin, Germany.

"The NS1 engineers speaking at Velocity build and operate the software and infrastructure that powers mission-critical operations for our clients," said Jonathan Sullivan, co-founder and CTO of NS1. "This, alongside our work in the trenches with leading organizations, gives us valuable insights into the challenges faced and solutions needed to help them achieve better performance, reliability and time to market. The Velocity conference is a great opportunity for us to share experiences and best practices that can help to advance the skills of our community."

Christian Grabowski, software engineer, will kick off NS1's participation at the conference on Wednesday, Nov. 6, at 1:25 p.m. with the session: "The Golden Idol Swap: Pragmatic Database Migration." Christian will share NS1's approach to implementing a new database through a proxy and how this strategy reduces the amount of development effort required to successfully make the switch.

BGP is famously simple, by design. This simplicity has helped it withstand the test of time and led many organizations to build complicated systems to drive their routing and shape their traffic. Senior Network Architect Nathanael Jean-Francois will address going beyond "good enough" and taking BGP to the next level on Wednesday, Nov. 6, at 3:50 p.m.

Shannon Weyrick, vice president of architecture, will deliver a final session, "Chaos Engineering and War Gaming with a Flamethrower," Thursday, Nov. 7, at 1:25 p.m. Referencing exercises and best practices leveraged by NS1's own engineering team, attendees will learn important steps their engineering teams can take to develop the skills necessary to quickly mitigate new attack patterns under pressure.

The O'Reilly Velocity Conference provides IT professionals with real-world best practices for building, deploying, and running complex, distributed applications and large-scale, cloud-native systems. More information on these sessions can be found here.

