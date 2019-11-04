Stockholm, November 4, 2019 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq:NDAQ) today publishes monthly trade statistics for the Nordic1 and Baltic2 markets. Below follows a summary of the statistics for October 2019: -- The share trading decreased by 10.9% to a daily average of 3.035bn EUR, compared to 3.406bn EUR in October 2018. Compared to the previous month, September 2019, the daily average increased by 6.5%. -- Cleared derivatives volume increased by 4.7% to a daily average of 527,567 contracts, compared with 503,923 contracts in October 2018. -- ETF trading3 (Exchange Traded Funds) decreased by 38.5% to a daily average of 28.8m EUR compared to 46.8m EUR in October 2018. -- Nokia Oyj was the most traded stock per day during the past month, followed by Novo Nordisk A/S. -- Morgan Stanley was the most active member during the past month, followed by XTX Markets. -- Nasdaq Nordic's share of order-book trading in our listed stocks decreased to 72.5%, compared to 73.4% previous month4. The average order book depth on the best price level was larger at Nasdaq Nordic than the second most liquid trading venue, see detailed figures per exchange: -- For OMXC25 companies 2.7 larger -- For OMXH25 companies 2.0 larger -- For OMXS30 companies 2.2 larger Nasdaq Nordic's average time at EBBO5 (European Best Bid and Offer) was: -- For OMXC25 companies 96.3% -- For OMXH25 companies 94.3% -- For OMXS30 companies 95.1% 1. Nasdaq Copenhagen, Helsinki, Iceland and Stockholm. 2. Nasdaq Riga, Tallinn and Vilnius. 3. ETF trading figure encompasses Nasdaq Stockholm and Nasdaq Helsinki. 4. Included are the main European marketplaces that offer trading in Nasdaq Nordic listed shares. Source: Thomson Reuters. 5. EBBO (European Best Bid and Offer) refers to the current best price available for selling or buying a trading instrument such as a stock. About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Media Contact Erik Granström +46 73 449 78 07 erik.granstrom@nasdaq.com