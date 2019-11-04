Digital Marketing Experts Company Executive Digital LLC Announces the Grand Opening of a New Office in Oslo, Norway

Executive Digital is a Full-Service, Boutique Digital Marketing Agency

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2019 / Aleksandar Sasha Jovicic, the global Chief Executive Officer of the digital marketing experts company Executive Digital LLC, is pleased to announce the grand opening of the firm's first Scandinavian office in Oslo, Norway.

To learn more about Executive Digital and the services that they offer, please visit

Jovicic stated that the opening of the Oslo office marks a new growth milestone for the company.

"We found that companies in the region were underserved in various digital marketing strategies and we decided that an enterprise approach to business development online was sorely needed," he said.

Anthony Lopez, Chief Business Development Officer added, "As a global digital marketing agency, we are excited to expand our footprint in Europe. When looking at where to go, Oslo's connection to multiple booming industries made our decision an easy one."

Since Executive Digital first opened, they have earned a well-deserved reputation for their ability to conceptualize, create and execute search engine optimization, social media marketing, search engine marketing and a number of paid media and web development programs for top companies in the U.S. and around the world.

Their innovative and highly successful approach has led to $2.5 billion in trackable and proven income, and the company strives to be fully transparent and forward-thinking with all of their clients.

As David Milanovic, Chief Executive Officer of Executive Digital Norway noted, the team at the new office in Oslo will offer the same full-service digital strategies that the company is known for.

"The advanced digital marketing tactics we are bringing to the marketplace are world-class and second-to-none, and we expect to service the amazing Norwegian business community with the transparency and marketing intelligence we've brought to every client around the world," he said.

"Having a true digital partner in the space is going to be a game changer for many of Norway's top businesses, and we are excited to be a true partner in every sense of the word for the entire business community."

As Charles Kim, Chief Operations Officer noted, "Our goal is to bring a global perspective to enterprise companies in Norway and to help them expand their horizons through dynamic and diverse marketing approaches set in our core competencies."

About Executive Digital LLC:

Executive Digital LLC is a top digital marketing agency, operating from nine managed offices with more than 130 employees. Executive Digital LLC delivers digital marketing services based on deep industry knowledge and their longtime status as digital experts in their respective realms of the industry. As the nation's premier group of digital experts, they offer complete and advanced digital marketing solutions in the SEO, Social Media, Paid media, Web Development, Visual/Creative Arts and Lead Generation disciplines.

