To obtain in-depth insights into the state of affairs in the industry and understand how and in which areas it will develop further, we have conducted comprehensive research of the food industry and the food market. With the help of the offered product, you will be able to determine the position of your company regarding the dynamics of the industry and outline possible ways of business development.

Food production in Russia faces a period of fast-paced growth being one of the drivers of industrial manufacture throughout the last 5 years. Due to the food embargo imposed in 2014, Russia has rebuilt its imports and keenly focused on developing its food and processing industry.

The challenging macroeconomic situation weakened the ruble: capitalizing on this, domestic food manufacturers jump-started to fill vacant internal market niches and expand across the border, which spurred the growth of the whole industry. However, the weak ruble took its toll on the price of foreign equipment and raw materials, which skyrocketed for Russian producers and heavily affected the final costs of goods for Russian consumers.

In follow-up of 2018, the food production grew by 4.9% in like-for-like prices, and beverage production by 2.6%. The food manufacture growth was driven by the increasing sources of raw materials, the put-in-place food embargo, and more competitive prices for domestic products in the national and global markets.

The upward trend for the beverage market is linked with the growing brewing, mineral/drinking water and soft drink manufacture spurred by the hot summer and the World Cup hosted by the country. In addition, 2.6% recovery in the retail turnover in Russia had a positive impact on the industry.

Purpose of this Research

Insights into the state of affairs in the food industry in general and by segments (meat, fish, fat and oil, milk, flour, confectionery, grain, pasta, sugar, beverages, tea and coffee, tobacco);

Review of food manufacture, sales and consumption trends, industry's development trends by describing flagship events;

Analysis of changes to the government regulation of the industry (adoption and entry into force of key regulatory documents);

Identification and description of the biggest M&A;

Identification and description of the major investment projects across the industry segments;

Review of exports/imports and global activities of the industry's players;

Analysis of new products launched on the Russian market;

Insights into the current trends in the food market;

Ranking big-league food companies in Russia by financial performance;

Analysis of business performance by industry players.

Objectives of the Research

Part I. Core indicators of the industry: demonstration and analysis of core indicators in the manufacture of food, beverages and tobacco, core indicators of food, beverages and tobacco sales, financial position of households, manufacturer lending, food import/export volumes.

Part II. Landmark events in the industry: government support of the industry, legislative changes, M&A, resignations and appointments, international activities (food market development, food embargo, import substitution and export potential).

Part III. Condition of individual sectors: in-depth description of the state of affairs across all areas of the industry (processing of meat, milk, fish and seafood, production of fat and oil, sugar, confectionery market, bread and bakery, market of beverages, coffee, tea, tobacco), analysis of cross-border trade.

Part IV. Rating of big-league Russia's food and beverage manufacturers in follow-up of 2018

Key Topics Covered

Part I. Industry Performance Indicators

1.1. GDP Dynamics and Breakdown

1.2. Main Indicators of Food and Beverage Production in Russia

1.3 Main Indicators of Trade in Food, Beverages and Tobacco

1.4. Household Financial Status

1.5. International Business: Export

1.6. International Business: Import

1.7. Lending to Food and Processing Industries

1.8. Analysis of Investment Activity in Food Industry

Part II. Industry Milestones

2.1. Government Regulation

2.2. Government Support for Industry

2.3. Largest M&A Deals

2.4. Resignations and Appointments

Part III. Situation in Specific Branches

3.1. Meat and Meat Products

3.2. Milk Products

3.3. Fish and Seafood

3.4. Vegetable Oils and Fats

3.5. Sugar Beet porcessing

3.6. Grain Products

3.7. Bakery and Flour Confectionery

3.8. Chocolate and Sugar Confectionery

3.9. Canned vegetables and fruits

3.10. Beverages

3.11. Coffee and Tea

3.12. Tobacco and Tobacco Products

Part IV. Market Survey of Leading FMCG Chain Suppliers

4.1. Sales Results of Leading FMCG Suppliers in 2016-2018 and Forecast for 2019

4.2. Factors Impeding Suppliers Development and Criteria of Successful Retail Chain Operation

4.3. Government Regulation

4.4. Share of Leading Suppliers Sales through FMCG Chains

4.5. Interaction of Leading Suppliers with FMCG chains

4.6. Promo Sales and Special Range for FMCG chains in 2018 and Forecast for 2019

4.7. Online sales of Leading Suppliers in 2017-2018 and Forecast for 2021

4.8. Exports in Sales Structure in 2018 and Forecast for 2019

Part V. Rating of Big-league Russia's Food and Beverage Manufacturers in Follow-up of 2018

