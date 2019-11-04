Matlin Creative: Joel Matlin Divests His Investment in Think Protection

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2019 / Joel Matlin co-founder, past president & CEO of Think Protection, the largest DIY home security company in Canada, has divested his investment and is no longer affiliated with the company.

Joel co-founded Think Protection with his son Adam in 2015. "We are very proud of the successful market penetration achieved, resulting in thousands of monitored accounts established throughout Canada and the U.S. I thank all of Think Protection's team for their outstanding contribution and wish them well as the company continues to grow."

Think Protection is Joel Matlin's third major startup. He founded AlarmForce (formerly publicly listed) that was purchased by Bell Canada, and Frisco Bay Industries which was acquired by Stanley Black and Decker.

Looking to the future, Joel Matlin with his vast business expertise and knowledge in both public and private companies, is considering participating in various corporate growth opportunities and public board directorships.

CONTACT:

Joel Matlin

Joelmatlin@outlook.com

416-720-9911

SOURCE: Matlin Creative

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/565013/Joel-Matlin-Divests-His-Investment-in-Think-Protection