Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 4, 2019) - VGrab Communications Inc. (OTCQB: VGRBF) (the "Company" or "VGrab"), an OTCQB-listed issuer, is pleased to provide its shareholders with an update to the news release issued on July 15, 2019, in which the Company announced its intention to acquire the Duesey Coffee and Bistro outlets in China and Malaysia.The Company has had advanced negotiations with each individual outlet and anticipates the entry into definitive agreements within the coming weeks.

