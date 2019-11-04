Technavio has been monitoring the global gas utilities market since 2018 and the market is poised to grow by USD 288.92 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of more than 4% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191104005539/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global gas utilities market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 137-page report with TOC on "Gas Utilities Market Analysis Report by End-Users (power generation, residential and commercial, industrial, and others), Geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA), and the Segment Forecasts, 2019-2023".

The market is driven by the rise in global carbon emissions. In addition, the rise in natural gas production from unconventional sources is anticipated to boost the growth of the gas utilities market.

Rising concerns over carbon emissions have increased the need for decarburizing the transportation, industrial, and power generation sectors. This has increased the adoption of clean energy sources, such as natural gas to produce energy. With the growing need for energy across the world, the demand for natural gas will increase during the forecast period. These factors will have a positive impact on the growth of the market.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Gas Utilities Companies:

Duke Energy Corp.

Duke Energy Corp. owns and operates its business across various segments such as Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, Commercial Renewables, and Other. The company provides natural gas distribution services to more than 1.60 million customers in Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee, and the Carolinas in the US.

ENGIE SA

ENGIE SA owns and operates its business across various segments such as North America, Latin America, Africa/Asia, Benelux, France, Europe (excluding France and Benelux), Infrastructures Europe, Global Energy Management, and Other. The company transports natural gas to end-consumers through its own distribution networks.

PetroChina Co. Ltd.

PetroChina Co. Ltd. owns and operates its business across various segments such as Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, Natural Gas and Pipeline, and Head Office and Other. The company supplies natural gas to various end-users for a wide range of applications.

PJSC Gazprom

PJSC Gazprom owns and operates its business across various segments such as Production of gas, Transportation, Distribution of gas, Gas storage, Production of crude oil and gas condensate, Refining, Electricity and heat generation, and All other segments. The company ensures sustained gas supplies in Russia while increasing sales profitability.

Southern Co.

Southern Co. owns and operates its business across various segments such as Electric Utilities, Southern Company Gas, and All Other. The company distributes natural gas to various end-users for a wide range of applications.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 10,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Gas Utilities End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019 2023)

Power generation

Residential and commercial

Industrial

Others

Gas Utilities Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019 2023)

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Utilities Include:

Global Smart Gas Meters Market Global smart gas meters market by geography (APAC, Europe, North America, and ROW) and technology (AMR and AMI).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191104005539/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: https://www.technavio.com/