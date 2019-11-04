Klaipedos Nafta: Regarding Allocation of Liquefied Natural Gas Terminal Capacities

?AB Klaipedos Nafta (hereinafter - the Company) hereby informs, that upon conclusion of respective agreement, capacities of the LNG Terminal were allocated to Eesti Gaas AS (branded internationally as Elenger) under the conditions indicated below:

LNG regasification capacities: LNG regasification capacities 118.750.000 kWh (with reference conditions: natural gas upper heating value - 11.90 kWh/nm3, LNG expansion coefficient - 1:578 (m3 LNG/ nm3 natural gas), combustion / measurement temperature - 25/0 °C, pressure - 1.01325 bar). LNG regasification period: from 21st of November, 2019 until 31st of December, 2019.

The Company constantly announces and updates the information on its website regarding the capacities of the LNG terminal which are available for booking during the Gas Year.



