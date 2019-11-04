Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 04.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien
Eilmeldung zum Wochenende: Die größte "Cannabiswette" 2019 startet neu
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 766403 ISIN: DE0007664039 Ticker-Symbol: VOW3 
Xetra
04.11.19
16:06 Uhr
177,16 Euro
+4,46
+2,58 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
DAX-30
DAX International 100
EURO STOXX 50
1-Jahres-Chart
VOLKSWAGEN AG VZ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VOLKSWAGEN AG VZ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
177,24
177,28
16:22
177,24
177,26
16:22
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
VOLKSWAGEN
VOLKSWAGEN AG VZ Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
VOLKSWAGEN AG VZ177,16+2,58 %