The Education Show @ Bett Launches in January 2020

The Education Show to Sit Inside Bett for the First Time

LONDON, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bett and The Education Show, two key events on the global educational stage, will unite to become the world's biggest education event. For the first time, The Education Show will take place inside Bett from 22nd-25th January 2020. The show will bring together over 800 leading companies, 103 new EdTech start-ups and over 34,000 attendees at London's ExCeL.

The show is the place for teachers and education leaders to celebrate, find inspiration and discuss the future of education, including the most innovative education technology and the latest thinking and best practice on pedagogy and policy implementation. Bringing together the EdTech at Bett with all the school equipment and supplies represented by The Education Show, the 2020 show will focus on maximising the experience for all visitors, while helping them to make every part of their institution successful, all under one roof.

The four-day event will welcome visitors from over 145 countries to enjoy an action-packed agenda. The show's programme has been built around the six biggest themes across the global education landscape right now to ensure every educator can make the most of every minute at the show and take away meaningful and actionable insights across: Innovation; Wellbeing; Empowering teaching and learning; Inclusion, Social mobility and SEND; Future tech and trends; Skills.

The Education Show stage will be packed full of inspiration and leadership advice on implementing new education policies, meeting new Ofsted requirements and practical ideas for making a real impact in teaching and learning. Show content will provide senior leadership teams with advice and solutions to overcome challenges faced by Primary, Secondary and FE colleges in the UK and internationally.

Eve Harper, Bett Show Event Director, commented; "In 2019 the Bett Show and The Education Show took place alongside each other at London's ExCeL Centre. It is a natural next step for us to make the experience even easier and more intuitive for visitors and bring both shows together. Visitors will register once, check in once and find everything they need in one easy to navigate space. We think The Education Show @ Bett 2020 will help UK educators and international visitors get more out of the experience than ever before, helping decision-makers see all they need to equip their schools and institutions, achieving the best outcomes for teachers, students and senior educators."

Caroline Wright, General Director of BESA, added; "Here at BESA, we are looking forward to seeing The Education Show held within the Bett exhibition for the first time. The Education Show agenda this year really delivers against the needs of today's educators and allows visitors to discover what's new in the marketplace. Being able to make the most of their time, it should give delegates the opportunity to maximise their Bett experience all in one place and we look forward to welcoming educators from across the UK and beyond, for a few days of networking, sharing best practice, and discovering the latest educational resources."

About Bett

Bett is the global meeting place for the education technology community. A trusted brand with more than 35 years of heritage, Bett is now a series of world class events promoting the discovery of technology and knowledge to enhance lifelong learning. It attracts over 60,000 educators, leaders and practitioners alongside more than 1,255+ technology providers from around the globe. The Bett global series covers events in the United Kingdom, Latin America, Asia and the Middle East and Africa.

About Hyve Group

Hyve Group plc is a next generation global events business whose purpose is to create unmissable events, where customers from all corners of the globe share extraordinary moments and shape industry innovation. Hyve Group plc was announced as the new brand name of ITE Group plc in September 2019, following its significant transformation under the Transformation and Growth (TAG) programme. Our vision is to create the world's leading portfolio of content-driven, must-attend events delivering an outstanding experience and ROI for our customers.

www.bettshow.com

Contact

Submit your idea for speaking on stage - contact: bett@hyve.group

Enquire about exhibiting or sponsoring - contact: bett@hyve.group