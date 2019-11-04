Findit, Inc.: Findit Features Members With Great Gifts For The Holiday Season

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2019 / Findit, Inc. (OTC PINK:FDIT), a Nevada Corporation that owns Findit.com, highlights some of our members who have amazing products that make for perfect gifts to give this holiday season. Today's featured members are Johnny Wooten, Hip Hop Bling, US Air Purifiers, and Chavez for Charity.

Findit is a full service social media content management platform that provides members with online marketing web tools and services that help create detailed status updates that can be shared socially to a variety of social networks. Each Right Now post becomes its very own landing page, that can include several content verticals such as photos, a video link, text description, audio file and a back link to the members website if they choose.

Every page also includes navigation to that members content posted in Findit along with the members contact information for those that include it. Many of our members use Findit to compliment their social media online marketing strategy along with meeting their SEO objectives. In addition to Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Pinterest, Findit is utilized to improve overall online web presence by increasing organic search results in search engines, along with increasing sharing to other social networking sites.

With the holidays just around the corner, Findit is highlighting our members that have amazing holiday gifts for sale online. Get your holiday shopping done early with convenient shipping to your home from these retailers.

Here Are Today's Featured Members For The Best Holiday Gifts To Give

Johnny Wooten

Johnny Wooten sells interior and exterior car cleaning and auto care products both online and at their retail location in Winston Salem. What better gift to give the car lover in your family or car loving friend than high quality car cleaning products that will help them baby their car, truck or SUV.

Visit them on Findit at Findit.com/car-care-products.

Hip Hop Bling

Hip Hop Bling offers an extensive collection of high quality bling bling jewelry for sale online. Shop luxurious earrings, rings, chains, grillz, and pendants that look and feel like the real deal. Hip Hop Blings' bling jewelry is perfect for that special someone around the holidays and won't cost you a fortune getting them exactly what they want.

Visit Hip Hop Bling on Findit at Findit.com/hiphopbling

US Air Purifiers

US Air Purifiers has an extensive collection of high quality air purifiers for sale online. What better gift to give to yourself, family member, friend, or coworker than healthy clean air. Because of their extensive collection, US Air Purifiers has the right model air purifier to solve a variety of airborne issues from VOCs to pet dander to smoke.

Visit US Air Purifiers on Findit at Findit.com/airpurifiers

Chavez for Charity

Chavez for Charity sells beautiful handcrafted colored bracelets for sale that all help give back to one of ten different charities that Chavez for Charity has partnered with in their Colors for Causes campaign. From helping ensure water is accessible worldwide through their blue charitable bracelets to empowering girls and education with their purple bracelets, Chavez for Charity charitable bracelets make perfect beautiful gifts that help give back to some of the most important humanitarian issues our world is facing today.

Visit them on Findit at Findit.com/chavez-for-charity

About Findit, Inc.

