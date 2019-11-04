The "Ireland Prepaid Cards Business and Investment Opportunities Market Size and Forecast (2014-2023), Consumer Attitude Behaviour, Retail Spend, Market Risk Updated in Q3, 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The prepaid card market (value terms) in Ireland increased at a CAGR of 16.8% during 2014-2018. Over the forecast period of 2019 to 2023, the market is expected to record a CAGR of 12.6%, increasing from US$ 2.6 billion in 2019 to reach US$ 4.1 billion by 2023.

This report provides trend analysis (market size and forecast) of prepaid (pay before) cards, offering a wealth of insights to help companies understand this growing but quickly changing market.

Market dynamics: Provides a comprehensive view on size and structure, industry dynamics, market trends, consumer attitude and behaviour, and competitive landscape in prepaid card industry in Ireland.

Open loop and closed loop: market estimates and forecasts to assess opportunities in open loop and closed loop prepaid market segments. Details four essential KPIs number of cards in circulation, number of transactions, load value, and value of transactions.

Open loop prepaid card categories: Identifies potential risks, consumer adoption, and market size across 11 market segments in open loop prepaid cards for the period 2014-2023. These include gift, business administrative expense, payroll, meal, employee partner incentive, travel forex, general purpose, remittance, teen and campus, social security and other government benefit programs, insurance claims.

Closed loop prepaid card categories: Identifies potential risks, consumer adoption, and market size across 10 market segments in closed loop prepaid cards for the period 2014-2023. These include gift, healthcare and wellness, consumer incentives, employee partner incentives, entertainment and gaming, teen and campus, social security and other government benefit programs, transit and tolls, and fuel, utilities, and others.

Benchmarking and risk index: Benchmarks the prepaid card industry in the country with key global markets along with risk assessment through proprietary Prepaid Cards Industry Risk Index (PCIRI).

Consumer attitude and behaviour: Drawing from proprietary survey results, this report identifies and interprets key prepaid KPIs, including spend by age, gender, and income level. In addition, it provides an overview of how consumers are currently using prepaid cards across five key categories travel, bill payment, retail spend, cash withdrawal, and P2P transfers. It also provides a breakdown by transaction size.

Retail spend: Breaks down retail spend across 11 categories to provide detailed insights on consumer behaviour and changing dynamics of prepaid card spend.

Key Topics Covered:

1 About this Report

2 Ireland Prepaid Card Industry Market Attractiveness

3 Ireland Open Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2014 2023

4 Ireland Closed Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2014 2023

5 Ireland Prepaid Card Consumer Usage Trends

6 Ireland Open Loop Prepaid Card Retail Spend Dynamics

7 Ireland Social Security and Other Government Benefit Programs Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2014-2023

8 Ireland General Purpose Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2014-2023

9 Ireland Gift Card Market Size and Forecast, 2014-2023

10 Ireland Entertainment and Gaming Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2014-2023

11 Ireland Remittance Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2014-2023

12 Ireland Teen and Campus Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2014-2023

13 Ireland Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2014-2023

14 Ireland Payroll Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2014-2023

15 Ireland Meal Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2014-2023

16 Ireland Consumer Incentive and Loyalty Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2014-2022

17 Ireland Employee Partner Incentive Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2014-2023

18 Ireland Travel Forex Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2014-2023

19 Ireland Transit and Tolls Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2014-2023

20 Ireland Healthcare and Wellness Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2014-2023

21 Ireland Insurance Claims Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2014-2023

22 Ireland Fuel, Utilities, and Other Prepaid Cards Market Size and Forecast, 2014-2023

Companies Mentioned

Musgrave Group Plc

Dunnes Stores Ltd

Tesco Plc

Coca-Cola Co

The Internationale Spar Centrale BV

Aldi Group

Pelican Rouge Group

Schwarz Beteiligungs GmbH

Britvic Plc

Associated British Foods Plc

BWG Ltd

Gala Retail Services

Vending Machine CO

The Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc

Marks Spencer Plc

Grafton Group Plc

Home Retail Group

Halfords Group Plc

Topaz Energy Ltd

Costcutter Supermarkets Group

Amazon.com Inc

Brown Thomas Group

the TJX Cos Inc

The Dixons Carphone Plc

Debenhams Retail Plc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vby590

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191104005624/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900