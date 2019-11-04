Insolvency proceedings have been opened against the assets of the German thin-film solar manufacturer. A proposed reorganization failed because investors did not provide sufficient capital. Some 180 employees will lose their jobs.From pv magazine Germany. With shareholders in German thin-film solar manufacturer Solibro failing to inject enough cash to finance a proposed restructuring of the business, the company has ceased operations. In September, the district court of Dessau-Roßlau approved a request by the company for self-administration insolvency proceedings as a restructuring plan was proposed ...

