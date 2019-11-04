Web Presence: Rahim Hassanally revisits support for those affected by devastating local wildfires

Local entrepreneur Rahim Hassanally looks back on his support for those affected by the devastating 2018 California wildfires.

FAIRFIELD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2019 / An award-winning businessman and successful automotive industry entrepreneur, Rahim Hassanally is also a dedicated philanthropist, routinely supporting a wide variety of local, national, and international charities, aid and relief efforts, and other good causes. Here, entrepreneur and philanthropist Hassanally looks back on the impact of last year's devastating California wildfires.

"During last year's wildfires, more than 8,500 separate fires destroyed an area covering more than 1.8 million acres in total," reveals Hassanally, who's originally from Texas but currently based in California. Costs including damage caused by and tied to the 2018 California wildfires, he says, have gone on to top well over $3.5 billion.

Hassanally recalls that, at the time, and as the fires worsened, he was quick to lend his support wherever possible. The businessman donated generously to rescue and aid efforts, both financially, and in terms of giving an abundance of vital supplies to the community during the disaster.

Philanthropist and businessman Hassanally says that it's vitally important that, in the aftermath of such disasters, associated risk factors, in this case, of wildfires, are both appreciated and understood. "When these disasters do happen, however," he adds, "we must, as a nation, pledge as much support as we can to relief and aid efforts, and as quickly as possible."

Elsewhere, Hassanally has also contributed toward other local, national, and international disaster relief efforts, including in the aftermath of Typhoon Haiyan, which hit the Philippines several years ago. "After seeing the devastation caused, I remember thinking to myself, 'We must take action,'" he recalls.

Rahim Hassanally and colleagues quickly rallied together, raising several thousand dollars in a little over two weeks, all of which was promptly donated to the appropriate aid agencies and disaster relief organizations in the Philippines.

"Closer to home, I'm also a keen supporter of my local air force base," adds Hassanally, wrapping up, "as well as various homeless shelters, including the Solano Mission."

Rahim Hassanally is a Governor of California appointed Department of Motor Vehicles New Motor Vehicle Board member, a member of the National Association of Minority Automobile Dealers, and a board member of the American International Automobile Dealers Association. An accomplished sportsman, a keen advocate for breast cancer awareness, and a supporter of a wide variety of nonprofit organizations, charities, and other good causes, Texas native Hassanally's professional accolades include making the Automotive News 'Top 40 Under 40' list and receiving recognition as the 18th annual Urban Wheel Awards 'Urban Dealer of the Year.'

