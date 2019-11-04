Cadogan Petroleum Plc - Operations Update

Press Release4 November 2019

Cadogan Petroleum Plc

("Cadogan" or the "Company")

Operations update

Cadogan Petroleum plc ("Cadogan"), an independent, diversified oil & gas company listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange, is pleased to announce that the regional Council of L'viv has approved the application for a 20-year production license for the Blazhiv field (formerly Monastyretska license) and has notified the licensing authority (SGS).

This is the last of the intermediate approvals required for the SGS to issue its final decision on the Blazhiv field license award. SGS has up to thirty days to approve the award of the license.

During the same session, the regional Council of L'viv also approved the application for a 20-year license for Bitlyanska.

About

Cadogan is an independent, diversified oil and gas company, which operates exploration and production licenses in Western Ukraine, conducts gas trading operations, and provides services to E&P companies.

