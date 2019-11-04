Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 04.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien
Eilmeldung zum Wochenende: Die größte "Cannabiswette" 2019 startet neu
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 910292 ISIN: FR0000038242 Ticker-Symbol: QTL 
Stuttgart
04.11.19
15:11 Uhr
12,940 Euro
+0,220
+1,73 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LUMIBIRD SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LUMIBIRD SA 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
LUMIBIRD
LUMIBIRD SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
LUMIBIRD SA12,940+1,73 %