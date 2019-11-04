Regulatory News:

(Paris:LBIRD)

The Board of Directors of LUMIBIRD, the European leader for laser technologies, decided during its meeting on November 4, 2019 to submit a proposal at the General Meeting to appoint the investment company EMZ Partners as an observer ("Censeur"). This decision will be submitted to the shareholders for approval during a General Meeting on December 16.

During the General Meeting on December 16, shareholders will also be invited to vote on:

A new stage in the Group's legal and organizational restructuring, approving the partial asset contribution granted by Lumibird to Quantel Technologies, a fully-owned subsidiary, for its laser production and research and development activities;

An animation agreement between Esira, Eurodyne, the Company and its subsidiaries covering assistance for the Lumibird Group to define and implement its global strategy.

Marc Le Flohic, Lumibird's Chairman and CEO: "EMZ Partners, a financial partner of Esira, the Lumibird Group's controlling holding company, is intended to supporting Lumibird's long-term development alongside me and to sharing its expertise within Lumibird's Board of Directors"

About EMZ Partners

EMZ Partners is a French investor specialized in supporting entrepreneurs. Since 1999, EMZ Partners has invested more than 3.4 billion euros alongside founding directors, family shareholders or teams of managers looking to consolidate their independence. EMZ Partners is an independent company, controlled by its partners, and financed by leading French and European institutional investors.

Next date: 2019 full-year revenues on January 27, 2020 after close of trading

LUMIBIRD is one of the world's leading specialists in lasers. With 50 years of experience and a mastering of solid state laser, laser diodes and fiber laser technologies, the Group designs, manufactures and markets high performance lasers for scientific (laboratories and universities), industrial (manufacturing, defense, Lidar sensors) and medical (ophthalmology) markets.

Born from the combination of Keopsys Group with Quantel in October 2017, LUMIBIRD has more than 500 employees and over €100 million of revenues and is present in Europe, America and Asia.

LUMIBIRD shares are listed on the Euronext Paris B Compartment. FR0000038242 LBIRD www.lumibird.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191104005681/en/

Contacts:

LUMIBIRD

Marc Le Flohic

Chairman and CEO

Tel. +33(0) 1 69 29 17 00

info@lumibird.com

LUMIBIRD

Pierre Vallalta

Chief Financial Officer

Tel. +33(0) 1 69 29 17 00

info@lumibird.com

Calyptus

Mathieu Calleux

Investors Relations

Tel. +33(1) 53 65 37 91

lumibird@calyptus.net