US: The "Mid-cycle' interest rate adjustment is done. The Fed concludes its adjustment in the key interest rate as the economy continues a solid expansion but some weak spots occur. In Q3 2019 the US economy continued its expansion. Real gross domestic product (GDP) rose by 1.9 % (q/q, annualized rate) after 2.5 % during H1 2019. The expenditure components reveal that growth remains driven by personal consumption expenditure (2.9 %), while the second consecutive decline in fixed investment (-1.3 %) indicates weakening business dynamism. Investment in structures and equipment fell by 15.3 % and 3.8 % whereas residential investment rose by 5.1 %. In addition, net exports again deducted from GDP growth as imports growth outpaced exports (1.2 % and 0.7 %). Finally, ...

