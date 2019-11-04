Technavio has been monitoring the global wind turbine pitch system market since 2018 and the market is poised to grow by USD 427.33 million during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

The market is driven by the decreasing LCOE of wind energy. In addition, technological developments in onshore wind energy are anticipated to boost the growth of the wind turbine pitch system market.

Factors such as the decrease in the cost of wind turbines, increasing heights of wind infrastructure, reduced operating and maintenance costs, and low costs of financing, and rising supply of turbines have led to a decline in the LCOE of wind power generation. In addition, the growing demand for energy coupled with rising concerns over carbon emissions are fueling the adoption of wind energy across the world. These factors will have a positive impact on the demand for complementary components to increase the efficiency of wind turbines, thereby driving the growth of the market.

Major Five Wind Power Pitch System Companies:

ABB Ltd.

ABB Ltd. owns and operates its business across various segments such as Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, and Corporate and Other. The company offers a wide range of pitch system equipment and products. The offerings include motor starters, short circuit limiters, circuit breakers, power supply units, and distribution boards.

Chengdu Haote Technology Co. Ltd.

Chengdu Haote Technology Co. Ltd. offers a wide range of wind turbine pitch systems. FP009 series pitch system and FP008 independent pitch control system are some of the key offerings of the company.

General Electric Co.

General Electric Co. owns and operates its business across various segments such as Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital. The company offers pitch control motors with power of 45 Newton meter (12.63 horsepower), 100-volt direct current, and a variable speed of 2,000/3,000 rotations per minute.

Mita-Teknik AS

Mita-Teknik AS offers a wide range of wind turbine pitch systems. Mita Pitch System and MDS Pitch Control system are some of the key offerings of the company.

Siemens AG

Siemens AG owns and operates its business across various segments such as Power and Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries and Drives, Siemens Healthineers, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, and Financial Services. The company offers distributed solutions for pitch control based on its SIMATIC ET 200 platform.

Wind Turbine Pitch System Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Onshore

Offshore

Wind Turbine Pitch System Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

