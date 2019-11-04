Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 04.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien
Der News-Kracher am Montag! Uncle Sam zeigt uns hochgradiges Edelmetall!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DNYG ISIN: BE0974310428 Ticker-Symbol: XFB 
Frankfurt
04.11.19
09:07 Uhr
4,195 Euro
+0,140
+3,45 %
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
X-FAB SILICON FOUNDRIES SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
X-FAB SILICON FOUNDRIES SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,095
4,180
18:14
4,110
4,160
18:14
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
X-FAB
X-FAB SILICON FOUNDRIES SE Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
X-FAB SILICON FOUNDRIES SE4,195+3,45 %