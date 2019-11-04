Regulatory News:

(Paris:XFAB)

1. Summary of the notification

X-FAB Silicon Foundries SE, listed on Euronext Paris, has received on 31 October 2019 a transparency notification. This transparency notification by The Capital Group Companies, Inc., as the ultimate parent company of Capital Research and Management Company, indicates that the number of voting rights held by Capital Research and Management Company decreased to a share of 4.82%, whereas the securities lent with the ability to be recalled at any time increased to a share of 0.18%. In total, the overall share in X-FAB Silicon Foundries SE is now at 4.99% and has therefore fallen below the lowest threshold of 5.00%.

This publication is made by X-FAB Silicon Foundries SE pursuant to the Belgian law of 2 May 2007 on disclosure of major holdings.

2. Content of the notification

The notification dated 25 October 2019 contains the following information:

Reason for the notification

Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights; downward crossing of the lowest threshold

Notification by

A parent undertaking or a controlling person

Persons subject to the notification requirement

The Capital Group Companies, Inc.

Transaction date

23 October 2019

Threshold that is crossed (in %)

5

Denominator

130,781,669

Notified details

A) Voting Rights Previous notification After the transaction # of voting rights # of voting rights % of voting rights Holders of voting rights Linked to securities Not linked to the securities Linked to securities Not linked to the securities The Capital Group Companies, Inc. 0 0 0.00% Capital Research and Management Company 6,590,466 6,299,780 4.82% TOTAL 6,590,466 6,299,780 0 4.82% 0.00%

B) Equivalent financial instruments After the transaction Holders of equivalent financial instruments Type of financial

instrument Expiration

date Exercise period

or date # of voting rights

that may be acquired

if instrument is exercised % of voting rights Capital Research and Management Company Securities lent with the ability to be recalled at any time 230,000 0.18% TOTAL 230,000 0.18% # of voting rights % of voting rights TOTAL (A B) 6,529,780 4.99%

Chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held

The Capital Group Companies, Inc. is the parent company of Capital Research and Management Company ("CRMC") and Capital Bank Trust Company. CRMC is a US-based investment management company that serves as investment manager to the American Funds family of mutual funds, other pooled investment vehicles, as well as individual and institutional clients. CRMC and its investment manager affiliates manage equity assets for various investment companies through three divisions, Capital Research Global Investors, Capital International Investors and Capital World Investors. CRMC is the parent company of Capital Group International, Inc. ("CGII"), which in turn is the parent company of four investment management companies ("CGII management companies"): Capital International, Inc., Capital International Limited, Capital International Sàrl and Capital International K.K. CGII management companies and Capital Bank Trust Company primarily serve as investment managers to institutional and high net worth clients. Capital Bank Trust Company is a US-based investment management company that is a registered investment adviser and an affiliated federally chartered bank.

Neither The Capital Group Companies nor any of its affiliates own shares of X-FAB Silicon Foundries SE for its own account. Rather, the shares reported in the notification are owned by accounts under the discretionary investment management of one or more of the investment management companies described above.

3. Miscellaneous

The notification can be consulted on the website of X-FAB Silicon Foundries SE via this link:

https://www.xfab.com/fileadmin/X-FAB/Investor_Relations/Transparency/Joint_Transparency_Notification_25Oct2019.pdf

