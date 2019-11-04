Anzeige
Montag, 04.11.2019
WKN: A116P8 ISIN: NL0010801007 Ticker-Symbol: INX 
04.11.19
12:33 Uhr
71,15 Euro
+0,55
+0,78 %
04.11.2019 | 18:05
IMCD N.V.: IMCD to acquire South Korean based Whawon Pharm Co. Ltd.

ROTTERDAM, The Netherlands (November 4, 2019) - IMCD N.V. ("IMCD" or "Company"), a leading distributor of speciality chemicals and food ingredients, today announces that it signed an agreement to acquire 57% of the outstanding shares of South Korean based pharmaceutical ingredient distributor Whawon Pharm Co. Ltd. ("Whawon").

Initially, IMCD will acquire 57% of the total share capital from the existing Whawon management, who will continue to lead the company. The remaining 43%, will be maintained by the management, for a period up to 5 years after closing.

© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)