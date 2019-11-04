SOLUTIONS 30: Solutions 30: Q3 2019 with continued robust growth

Q3 2019 with continued robust growth

9-month revenue: €485.6 million (+66.8%)

2019 Q3 revenue: €167.9 million (+46.8%)

Solutions 30 SE, the European leader in solutions for New Technologies, today announced its revenue for the third quarter of 2019.

In millions of euros

(Unaudited figures) 9 months 3rd quarter 2019 2018 % change 2019 2018 % change Total 485.6 291.1 +66.8% 167.9 114.4 +46.8% From France 308.7 185.8 +66.2% 106.0 69.5 +52.6% From other countries 176.9 105.3 +67.9% 61.9 44.9 +37.8%

In the first nine months of 2019, Solutions 30 generated €485.6 million in revenue, up 66.8% (30.1% like-for-like). In the third quarter, the group's revenue reached €167.9 million. Activity picked up in September, attaining a historic monthly high. Growth reached 46.8% (22.2% like-for-like) in the quarter. This solid result comes despite a less favorable base effect compared to the first half of the year, with the outsourcing contract signed with Telenet adding to group revenue after July 1, 2018.

Revenue from France: +66.2%

In France, Solutions 30 posted revenues of €308.7 million for the first nine months of the year, up 66.2% (18.9% organic growth). For the third quarter, revenue increased by 52.6% (20.1% organic growth), reaching €106.0 million.

Telecoms activity growth remained strong, doubling over 9 months and increasing 76% over 3 months as a result of the roll-out of fiber optics and the consolidation of CPCP since August 2018.

Energy activity increased after the acquisition of Sotranasa last December, growing 70% over 9 months (47% for the quarter). While the roll-out of smart meters has plateaued, the group has signed its first partnerships to install charging stations for electric vehicles, a promising new market.

Revenue from other countries: +67.9%

In other countries, Solutions 30's revenue at the end of September 2019 was up by 67.9% (49.7% organic growth), to €176.9 million, contributing 36% of the group's total revenue. For the third quarter, revenue amounted to €61.9 million, up 37.8% (25.4% organic growth).

In the Benelux region, Solution 30's revenue was up by 139% over 9 months (112% organic growth), and 48% (38% organic growth) in the third quarter. The third quarter of 2018 included the launch of the outsourcing contract with Telenet, whose ramp-up period began in July 2018. The reporting period included contributions from iProjects, a Dutch company that was consolidated from July 1, 2019.

In Germany, revenue experienced 4% purely organic growth over 9 months, and 10% in the third quarter, notably due to increased activity volume with Unitymedia, the third-largest telecoms operator on the market, recently acquired by Vodafone. Solutions 30 also began an electric meter implementation pilot project for Germany's main gas and electricity supplier in three German states: Schleswig-Holstein, Brandenburg, and Bavaria.

In Italy, organic growth reached 14% over the first 9 months of the year, and 3% in the third quarter. The acquisition of 70% of CFC Italia's share capital allowed Solutions 30 to consolidate its position in the IT market and increase the competitiveness of its offerings. CFC Italia will start contributing to the top line in October.

Finally, in Spain, Solutions 30 posted 226% growth over the first 9 months off the year (84% organic growth), and 212% (73% organic growth) in the third quarter. Activity has been bolstered by the acquisition of Salto in October 2018 and of Provisiona in July 2019. This summer, the group deployed the first 5G antennas in Spain, a pilot in preparation of the rollout of 5G across the country. With these antennas already in place, the group is now beginning to prepare sites that will provide 4G+ services while waiting to host future 5G installations. It has also for the first time installed a 5G antenna for guiding self-driving cars in urban environments.

Profitable and sustainable growth prospects

Taking advantage of a very favorable market environment, the Solutions 30 group has confirmed its outlook for sustained and profitable growth and its goal to reach €1 billion in revenue over the medium term.

Solutions 30 is pursuing a development strategy that strikes a balance between internal and external growth, preparing itself to seize the growth opportunities that arise on its markets, especially in the field of 5G, electric vehicle charging stations and fiber optics, whose deployment is picking up pace in several European countries. The group also recently announced that it has opened operations in Poland, a market with a significant potential.

At the same time Solutions 30 continues to prepare for its transfer to the regulated Euronext market and it plans to present its 2019 annual results according to IFRS standards on April 28, 2020.

Webcast

An English-language webcast will be held on November 5 at 2:30 pm Paris time (CET).

Upcoming events

Capital Markets Day, November 15, 2019

2019 annual revenue report, January 28, 2020

2019 annual financial statements under IFRS standards, April 28, 2020

About Solutions 30 SE

The Solutions 30 Group is the European leader in solutions for new technologies. Its mission is to make the technological developments that are transforming our daily lives accessible to everyone, individuals and businesses alike. Yesterday, it was computers and the Internet. Today, it's digital technology. Tomorrow, it will be technologies that make the world even more interconnected in real time. With more than 20 million call-outs carried out since it was founded and a network of more than 8,000 local technicians, Solutions 30 currently covers all of France, Italy, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, and Spain. The share capital of Solutions 30 SE consists of 104,057,392 shares, equal to the number of theoretical votes that can be exercised.

Solutions 30 SE is listed on Euronext Growth



Contacts

-

Solutions 30 Listing Sponsor Nezha Calligaro Hervé Guyot +352 2 837 1389 | nezha.calligaro@solutions30.com (mailto:nezha.calligaro@solutions30.com)

+33 (0)1 45 63 68 60 | hguyot@genesta-finance.com (mailto:hguyot@genesta-finance.com)

Investor Relations - France Press Relations Nathalie Boumendil Samuel Beaupain +33 (0)6 85 82 41 95 | investor.relations@solutions30.com (mailto:investor.relations@solutions30.com)

+ 352 2 777 4210 | media.relations@solutions30.com (mailto:media.relations@solutions30.com)

Investor Relations - Europe & USA John Klein +44 (0)793 9230 260 | john.klein@solutions30.com (mailto:john.klein@solutions30.com)



Glossary

1 Organic growth includes:

Outsourcing operations from 2018, namely local service activities from DXC Technology in Italy and from Unit-T, the new group subsidiary created to fulfill the service provision contract signed with Telenet. Organic growth for acquired companies after they are purchased, which Solutions 30 assumes they would not have experienced had they remained independent.

The group's growth is detailed in the table below:

First 9 months of 2019 First 9 months of 2018 Revenue from long-time subsidiaries Organic growth from acquired companies Acquisitions Total Total Total 353.8 24.9 106.8 485.6 291.1 From France 201.1 19.9 87.7 308.7 185.8 From other countries 152.7 5.0 19.2 176.9 105.3

Attachment