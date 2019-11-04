RUBIS Rubis reinforces its business in Kenya by signing a SPA for the acquisition of Gulf Energy Holdings Limited 04-Nov-2019 / 17:35 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Paris, November 4th 2019, 17h35 Today Rubis signed a Share Purchase Agreement for the acquisition of Gulf Energy Holdings Limited (« GEHL »), a special purpose company housing part of the oil marketing assets and businesses of Gulf Energy Limited which ranks number 4 in Kenya in a fuel marketer. With a cumulative sale of 470 000 CBM of petroleum products in 2018, GEHL is present in all the main market segments: retail (46 gas stations), commercial (notably supplying power plants and large industrial consumers), aviation fuels, LPG and lubricants. To support its distribution activities, the company owns two fuel depots (Mombasa and Nairobi) along with a LPG storage and filling plant and a lubricants unit. After having succeeded in its takeover offer on KenolKobil in March 2019, Rubis, already active on the fast-growing Kenyan market, would with this acquisition, become leader with a 20% market share. Higher volumes in this market would allow, in time, to generate significant economies of scale. In 2018, GEHL generated a turnover of USD 320 million. This acquisition, of which the final completion is subject to the prior approval of the Kenyan regulatory and competition authorities, fits perfectly with Rubis' investment objectives and criteria and would increase ideally Rubis' presence in an area where the Group sees a strong growth in terms of energy demand. Upcoming events: Q3 2019 revenue: 7th November 2019 (after market closing) Contact Presse Contact Analystes PUBLICIS CONSULTANTS - Aurélie RUBIS - Direction GABRIELI Financière Tél: 01 44 82 48 33 Tél: 01 44 17 95 95 Regulatory filing PDF file Document title: Rubis reinforces its business in Kenya by signing a SPA for the acquisition of Gulf Energy Holdings Limited Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=WQDNILVOEO [1] Language: English Company: RUBIS 46, rue Boissière 75116 Paris France Phone: +33 144 17 95 51 Fax: +33 145 01 72 49 E-mail: communication@rubis.fr Internet: www.rubis.fr ISIN: FR0013269123 Euronext RUI Ticker: AMF Category: Inside information / Issuer activities (acquisitions, sales...) EQS News ID: 903673 End of Announcement EQS News Service 903673 04-Nov-2019 CET/CEST 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=9e1d1115d8d98a9eff82ede84dfca029&application_id=903673&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

