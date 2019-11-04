

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Tech giant Apple Inc. (AAPL) Monday announced a huge $2.5 billion plan to help the housing availability and affordability crisis in California.



'Before the world knew the name Silicon Valley, and long before we carried technology in our pockets, Apple called this region home, and we feel a profound civic responsibility to ensure it remains a vibrant place where people can live, have a family and contribute to the community,' said Tim Cook, Apple's CEO.



'Affordable housing means stability and dignity, opportunity and pride. When these things fall out of reach for too many, we know the course we are on is unsustainable, and Apple is committed to being part of the solution.'



According to reports, nearly 30,000 people left San Francisco between April and June of this year and homeownership in the Bay Area is at a seven-year low.



Apple said it will invest $1 billion in affordable housing investment fund. The housing fund will provide the state and others with an open line of credit to develop and build additional new, very low- to moderate-income housing faster and at a lower cost.



The company will also invest another $1 billion in a first-time homebuyer mortgage assistance fund, which will provide new homebuyers with financing and down payment assistance.



Apple will also make available a company-owned land worth $300 million for the development of new affordable housing.



