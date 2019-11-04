Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 4, 2019) - Cypherpunk Holdings Inc. (CSE: HODL) ("Cypherpunk" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Dominic Frisby has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer of the Company, replacing Marc C. Henderson, who had been serving as interim Chief Executive Officer. Both Mr. Frisby and Mr. Henderson will continue to serve as directors of the Company.

Mr. Henderson said: "On behalf of the Company's board of directors, I would like to congratulate Dominic Frisby on his appointment as CEO. The Board unanimously concluded that Mr. Frisby's leadership and considerable knowledge of the world of privacy businesses and technologies, including cryptocurrencies, made him the right candidate to assume the role as CEO and to lead the Company in continuing to pursue targeted investments in these areas."

Mr. Frisby is a well-known investor, financial writer and market commentator whose diverse accomplishments include authoring "Bitcoin: The Future of Money?" in 2014, the first book on Bitcoin known to have been published by a recognized publisher. He resides in London, England.

Commentating on the appointment, Mr. Frisby said: "I am delighted to have been chosen by my fellow directors to lead Cypherpunk Holdings, and I am extremely excited to be taking charge of Cypherpunk Holdings at this time. In this age of the internet, the importance of privacy has never been more apparent. We will continue to make targeted investments in coins, companies and tech that enhance privacy, with the goal of becoming the leading privacy tech investment vehicle. We have a lot of work ahead of us, but we believe the investment committee of myself, Moe Adham and Jon Matonis is uniquely positioned to achieve that goal."

