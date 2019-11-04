Lyxor Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF - Dist (DJEL LN) Lyxor Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 04-Nov-2019 / 18:05 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 01-Nov-2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 244.5792 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 955391 CODE: DJEL LN ISIN: FR0007056841 ISIN: FR0007056841 Category Code: NAV TIDM: DJEL LN Sequence No.: 26888 EQS News ID: 903825 End of Announcement EQS News Service

