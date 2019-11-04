Lyxor MSCI USA UCITS ETF - Dist (USAL LN) Lyxor MSCI USA UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 04-Nov-2019 / 18:05 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI USA UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 01-Nov-2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 263.2693 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3397130 CODE: USAL LN ISIN: FR0010296061 ISIN: FR0010296061 Category Code: NAV TIDM: USAL LN Sequence No.: 26896 EQS News ID: 903841 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 04, 2019 12:05 ET (17:05 GMT)