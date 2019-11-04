Lyxor JPX-Nikkei 400 (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (JPX4 LN) Lyxor JPX-Nikkei 400 (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 04-Nov-2019 / 18:07 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor JPX-Nikkei 400 (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 01-Nov-2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 157.1248 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1904994 CODE: JPX4 LN ISIN: LU1646359452 ISIN: LU1646359452 Category Code: NAV TIDM: JPX4 LN Sequence No.: 26991 EQS News ID: 904033 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 04, 2019 12:07 ET (17:07 GMT)