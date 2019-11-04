Lyxor Core MSCI EMU (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (MFEX LN) Lyxor Core MSCI EMU (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 04-Nov-2019 / 18:07 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core MSCI EMU (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 01-Nov-2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 48.9986 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6225345 CODE: MFEX LN ISIN: LU1646360971 ISIN: LU1646360971 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MFEX LN Sequence No.: 26995 EQS News ID: 904041 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 04, 2019 12:07 ET (17:07 GMT)