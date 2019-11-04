Lyxor Core Global Inflation-Linked 1-10Y Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (GIST LN) Lyxor Core Global Inflation-Linked 1-10Y Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 04-Nov-2019 / 18:09 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core Global Inflation-Linked 1-10Y Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 01-Nov-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 10.3773 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 519000 CODE: GIST LN ISIN: LU1910939849 ISIN: LU1910939849 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GIST LN Sequence No.: 27051 EQS News ID: 904153 End of Announcement EQS News Service

