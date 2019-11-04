Lyxor MSCI China UCITS ETF - Acc (LCCN LN) Lyxor MSCI China UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 04-Nov-2019 / 18:10 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI China UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 01-Nov-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 19.04 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2609008 CODE: LCCN LN ISIN: LU1841731745 ISIN: LU1841731745 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCCN LN Sequence No.: 27032 EQS News ID: 904115 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 04, 2019 12:10 ET (17:10 GMT)