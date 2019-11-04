Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 04.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien
Der News-Kracher am Montag! Uncle Sam zeigt uns hochgradiges Edelmetall!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0B585 ISIN: FR0004180578 Ticker-Symbol: 9RS 
Frankfurt
04.11.19
13:46 Uhr
29,800 Euro
+0,300
+1,02 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SWORD GROUP SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SWORD GROUP SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
29,750
31,900
19:08
04.11.2019 | 18:41
(101 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

Sword Group: Strategic Acquisition in the UK

Sword Group - Strategic Acquisition in the UK

Attachment

  • SwordGroup_AcquisitionofDataCo (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/6bfce088-696b-41bf-b56f-e8d14ef2ce17)

© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)