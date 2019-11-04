Represents Edgemont's latest transaction for a best-in-class pharmaceutical services company

Edgemont Partners ("Edgemont"), a leading middle-market healthcare investment bank, announces that it acted as exclusive financial advisor to Pharmerit International, LP ("Pharmerit") in its merger with OPEN Health Group ("OPEN Health"), a portfolio company of Amulet Capital Partners, LP ("Amulet").

The transaction closed on November 1, 2019. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The Edgemont deal team was led by David Blume, Co-Founder and Managing Director, and Andrew Karlin, Somon Nader, Philip Litmanov, and Quinn Donaldson provided transaction advisory and execution support.

Pharmerit, the largest independent global provider of health economics outcomes research ("HEOR") and strategic market access ("SMA") services to the pharmaceutical industry, is merging with OPEN Health, a leading multi-disciplinary health communications and market access group, to create the leading integrated global provider of HEOR, SMA, medical affairs and healthcare communications services to pharmaceutical companies. The integrated group will operate in 15 locations across three continents, with over 700 employees. David Rowley and Sandy Royden will continue to lead OPEN Health, working closely with Marc Botteman, Jennifer Stephens, and Ben van Hout, Managing Partners and Co-Founders of Pharmerit.

The merger is Edgemont's 18th pharmaceutical services transaction closed in the past 24 months. Other recent pharmaceutical services transactions include the sale of Regulatory Professionals, Inc. to Premier Research; the sale of Evolution Research Group to Linden Capital Partners; the sale of the largest independent biometrics CRO and largest independent functional service provider ("FSP") CRO, both to a leading global CRO; and the sale of J. Knipper and Company to Court Square Capital Partners.

"Edgemont's deep industry knowledge and extraordinary commitment to our transaction, including our specific deal requirements, resulted in a great outcome for our employees and Partners," stated Marc Botteman, Managing Partner and Co-Founder of Pharmerit.

"We congratulate Pharmerit and OPEN on this exciting and highly strategic combination to form one of the foremost integrated global providers of HEOR, market access, medical affairs, and healthcare communications services worldwide," said David Blume.

About Pharmerit International

Pharmerit is a premier global HEOR and SMA consultancy that supports pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device organizations worldwide. Pharmerit delivers industry-leading research across four multi-disciplinary Centers of Excellence Modeling Meta-Analysis, Patient-Centered Outcomes, Real-World Evidence, and Strategic Market Access. Pharmerit was founded in 2000 with the mission to improve patient access to medical care through evidence, worldwide. It operates across multiple offices in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. For more information, visit www.pharmerit.com.

About OPEN Health

Formed in 2011, OPEN Health is a multi-disciplinary health communications and market access group, operating across three core business areas Medical Communications; Patient and Brand Communications; and Value, Informatics and Evidence. While working across a broad therapeutic range, it has a strong focus on oncology, rare diseases, and specialist medicines. For more information on OPEN Health, visit www.openhealthgroup.com.

About Amulet Capital Partners

Amulet is a middle-market private equity investment firm based in Greenwich, CT, focused exclusively on the healthcare sector. Amulet seeks to achieve long-term capital appreciation through privately negotiated investments in leading healthcare companies. Amulet focuses on those segments that have the most attractive long-term fundamentals, with a target investment size generally between $25 million to $150 million. For more information, visit www.amuletcapital.com.

About Edgemont Partners

Edgemont Partners is a premier investment bank that provides merger and acquisition advisory and growth capital raising services exclusively to healthcare companies. We focus solely on providing expert strategic advice and transaction execution, bringing a steadfast commitment to our clients, driven always by what's in their best interest. This dedication enables us to deliver independent conflict-free advice, to serve as trusted advisors to healthcare entrepreneurs, management teams and investors, and to execute with exceptional results.

For more information on Edgemont and how we can best serve you, contact Ben Hughes at +1 (646) 632-3967, or visit our website at www.edgemont.com.

Investment banking services are provided by Edgemont Capital Partners, LP, a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC.

