Wound Debridement Trends That Will Disrupt the Market

According to a recent Technavio report, the wound debridement market is expected to grow by USD 224.06 million during 2019-2023. Growth in the wound debridement market can be attributed to many segments, one of which is the product segment comprising of autolytic debridement devices, surgical and sharp debridement devices, and mechanical debridement devices. Industry participants are focusing on analyzing maximum growth opportunities in the market by considering their prospects in the product segment.

What are the Latest Trends?

Researchers are focusing on developing a new range of wound dressings with properties such as antibacterial activity, hydration, and absorption. Hydroconductive dressings and hydrocellular foam dressings are some of the examples of synthetic wound dressings that incorporate advanced technologies. These dressings not only prevent bacterial contamination but are also non-adherent and waterproof. As per Technavio, the wound debridement market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of almost 7% by 2023.

Hydroconductive dressings exhibit three types of actions, namely capillary, hydroconductive, and electrostatic. As a result, they are increasingly being used for the treatment of moderate-to-heavy exuding wounds.

In addition, they are preferred because they allow easy removal and eliminate toxic components such as bacteria, wound debris, and slough that restricts wound healing.

Developments in the field of Wound Debridement

Several vendors in the market are collaborating with pharmaceutical companies to develop better dressings products. For instance, ConvaTec Group PLC provides AQUACEL EXTRA Hydrofiber dressing, which is preferred for managing moderate-to-high exuding wounds.

Lohmann Rauscher GmbH Co. KG is one of the several vendors operating in the wound debridement space. The company offers Debrisoft Lolly, which effectively removes debris by using high-tech monofilament polyester fibers.

