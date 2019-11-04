The 3rd BiAnnual Quality Show Draws Thousands of Engineers and Manufacturing Executives

ROSEMONT, IL / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2019 / Over 3,600 Quality Managers, Quality Engineers, Corporate Management, and Manufacturing Engineers explored the latest in inspection, process improvement, and metrology during The 3rd Biennial Quality Show held last week the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, IL. The trade show and conference, produced by BNP Media, publishers of Quality Magazine, offered new products from hundreds of exhibiting companies, an insightful keynote presentation and dozens of education sessions focused on Big Data, Industry 4.0, Robotics, and Machine Learning as well as networking on the show floor and at an evening networking reception.

"We were thrilled to welcome so many quality professionals to our biannual event and give them the opportunity to see the newest equipment, technology and solutions throughout our expansive show floor," said Buck Bicek, publisher of Quality Magazine. "We thank our exhibitors, attendees, sponsors, and partners for their hard work and dedication in making this year's QUALITY Show an important industry gathering."

Highlights of the event, included:

Quality engineers, managers, manufacturing engineers and executives from all 50 states and 20 countries attended the Quality Show representing leading companies including Abbot Laboratories, Caterpillar Inc., Cisco Systems, Honeywell Aerospace, Lockheed Martin, Nissan, Parker Hannifin, Siemens, and hundreds of others.

The exhibit hall floor had 125 exhibitors occupying 28,600 net square feet including Gold Sponsor ZEISS; Silver Sponsor BSI as well as Mahr, Minitab, ASQ, CMSC, Metrologic Group and others. Over 70% of the 2019 show exhibitors renewed their booth space on-site for the 2021 Show scheduled for October 26-28, 2021 in Rosemont, IL.

Deb Andree , Vice President, Mission Assurance Global Mission Excellence, Northrop Grumman Aerospace Systems delivered an insight keynote on Building a Culture of Quality where she provided the attendees her insight on the importance getting employees to put quality first to ensure a sustained positive impact. Prior to the keynote address Quality Magazine presented Gary Griffith, president of Griffith Training with the Professional of the Year Award and Northrop Grumman Palmdale Aircraft Integration Center of Excellence with the Plant of the Year Award.

Prior to the event opening ECM hosted a custom preparation course and two separate Level 1 CMS Exams - one for Portable 3D Metrologists and one for CMM Experts.

Over a dozen exhibitors demonstrated their company's expertise related to the latest technological advances in Quality in the Learning Theaters in the Exhibit Hall. Subject matter experts shared their knowledge on such topics as setting calibrations, 3D Inspection Solutions, large scale manufacturing, advanced industrial Metrology, inspection related data, supply chain quality and more. Learning Theater Presenters BSI, ASQ Inspection Division, ETQ, ZEISS, PQ Systems, Metrologic Group, DISCUS Software Company, Veeva Systems, CMS, Renishaw, Volume Graphics, ATS Applied Tech Systems, ANAB, and many others.

Attendees and exhibitors enjoyed two networking receptions including the Welcome Reception and on Wednesday evening The Quality Show attendees joined the ASSEMBLY Show to network in the Pub Night Reception sponsored by Ingersoll Rand.

The QUALITY Show is held every other year on the odd numbered years. The 2021 event will be held Tuesday, October 26 - Thursday, October 28 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, IL. The Show is produced by Quality Magazine (www.qualitymag.com), a monthly trade journal serving the quality assurance and process improvement needs of more than 50,000 manufacturing professionals. The Quality Show is produced by BNP Media, one of the country's leading business-to-business media companies serving industry professionals across 60+ industries through magazines, custom media, e-newsletters, webinars, events and market research. For more information, visit www.qualityshow.com.

