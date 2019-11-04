Rocky 2020: GOP Candidate Qualifying in Arkansas to Challenge Trump; Chief of Staff to Appear

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2019 / Campaign headquarters for De La Fuente has just announced that Chief of Staff, Angela Fisher, will appear upon qualifying for the ballot in Arkansas, to address the press, in Little Rock on Tuesday November 5, 2019. She will serve as the campaign surrogate and complete the filing requirements and certify that the name Roque "Rocky" De La Fuente will be a choice for voters in the upcoming primary election as the GOP Challenge to President Trump.

She will appear at the Republican Party of Arkansas, headquarters office, located at 1201 W 6th St., Little Rock, AR., 72201 at 2:30pm CT. In additional to providing requisite fees and filing statements, she will address questions to the press. Fisher says, "I am excited to visit the state of Arkansas and offer choice to the voters in the upcoming primary election. America needs a leader, not a reality talk show host."

De La Fuente is actively pursuing election reform. Having faced a wide variety of ballot access barriers, election anomalies, and election fraud in the past, he has the experience and wherewithal to confront the injustice and create meaningful change.

Roque "Rocky" De La Fuente is living proof that the American Dream can be achieved by those who are inspired to pursue it. He has an amazing record of success. From earning an FAA license to fly single engine planes at the age of 20 to owning 29 automobile dealerships and becoming Chairman of the National Dealers Council for the third largest automobile manufacturer in the world by the age of 28, he's in a league by himself. He created a banking network in 1982 to help address Mexico's economic crisis and established impressive real estate holdings throughout the United States while creating thousands of new jobs along the way. In 1992, Rocky became the first Hispanic American to serve as a Delegate-At-Large for the State of California at a National Convention. He holds a bachelor's degree in Physics and Mathematics (Magna Cum Laude) and an honorary doctorate from UNESCO.

