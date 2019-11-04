Hematology Analyzers and Reagents Trends That Will Disrupt the Market

According to a recent Technavio report, the hematology analyzers and reagents market is expected to grow by 1.08 billion during 2019-2023. Growth in the hematology analyzers and reagents market can be attributed to many segments, one of which is the end-users segment comprising of hospitals and diagnostic centers, blood bank centers, and others. Industry participants are focusing on analyzing maximum growth opportunities in the market by considering their prospects in the fast-growing end-users segment.

What are the Latest Trends?

The adoption of automated hematology analyzers in the healthcare sector is gaining prominence as it helps in minimizing human error and improves laboratory productivity. It offers superior performance optimization by providing faster turnaround time and generating precise results. They not only reduce the workload of healthcare professionals but also boosts throughput. The trend for fully-automated laboratory solutions is driving the demand for automated systems such as hematology analyzers and reagents. As per Technavio, the hematology analyzers and reagents market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of almost 6% by 2023.

Hematology analyzers are extensively being used in a wide range of applications such as white blood cell count and coagulations tests. They are also used in reticulocyte analysis and complete blood count analysis. In addition, the application of hematology analyzers helps to run large assays. This helps in studying more samples and biological targets in a comparatively shorter time period.

Developments in the field of Hematology Analyzers and Reagents

Several vendors in the market are collaborating with pharmaceutical companies to develop instruments that can be used on hematology analyzers and reagents for biological research. For instance, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. offers Liquichek Hematology-16 Quality Control that can be used on most hematology analyzers.

Abbott is one of the several vendors operating in the hematology analyzers and reagents space. The company offers CELL-DYN Emerald 22 hematology analyzer. This analyzer which is used in small clinical laboratories is integrated with color touchscreen monitor features.

